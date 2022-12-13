WhatsApp “view once” messages in the works

WhatsApp is working on a “view once” feature for messages, allowing users to send information that will be deleted immediately after being read, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature will be helpful when one needs to send important or private information.

Like the messaging platform’s view-once images and videos feature, it is impossible to forward or copy the message.

It should be noted that WABetaInfo hasn’t yet been able to confirm whether screenshots of view-once messages will be blocked.

Some third-party WhatsApp clients also circumvent the platform’s security features and prevent disappearing messages from being deleted. However, WhatsApp warns that it may permanently ban accounts that use such software.

The feature is currently being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

Those with access to the view-once text feature will see a padlock symbol in the send button next to the chat bar, indicating that they are sending a message that can only be read once.

However, WABetaInfo notes that the button’s appearance may be subject to change, and it isn’t currently clear how users will switch between view-once and standard messages.

Trying to re-read a view-once message gives users an error message saying the text has expired and suggesting that the reader asks the contact to resend it.

While there isn’t any indication of when view-once messages will go live, the inclusion in the beta indicates that the feature is likely to roll out in a future update.