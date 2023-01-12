Best financial management software for South African businesses

One of the defining aspects of a business is how it manages money, including cash flow, accounting, financial planning, and compliance, and several companies provide all-encompassing financial management software.

Some of the best financial management software providers include SAP, Oracle, and Workday, and their products can help South African businesses to simplify the management of their finances.

These providers all offer some level of accounting automation, which allows businesses to reduce the effort spent on these processes and use its resources for other parts of the company.

They can also help South African businesses to manage their taxes, model forecasts for their finances, and manage risks while keeping their data secure with robust cybersecurity.

We have listed and briefly described three of the best financial management software providers available to South African businesses.

SAP Financial Management

SAP’s Financial Management solution offers a range of benefits for South African businesses to automate and streamline their finances.

Some of its notable features include:

Financial planning and analysis;

Accounting and financial close;

Tax management;

Accounts receivable, billing, and revenue management; and,

Governance, risk, and compliance.

It also provides robust cybersecurity.

SAP says its Financial Management software helps South African businesses deliver new models, optimise working capital, and increase efficiency while reducing risk.

The company has over 40 years of experience in developing financial management solutions.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials

Oracle’s Financials Cloud product offers South African businesses various beneficial features, including accounting automation, machine learning and AI-driven analytics, and the ability to deal with multiple currencies, languages, and accounting standards.

Oracle says the product can automate up to 80% of a business’s accounting processes, With built-in artificial intelligence automating up to 96% of standard transactions while increasing transaction accuracy.

The company says the software can also help to optimise cash liquidity with real-time, unified financial data giving businesses the ability to forecast their financials continuously.

The cloud software encompasses the following aspects of business financials:

Accounting and control;

Payables and expenses;

Receivables and cash; and,

Asset and lease management.

“Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials is a global financial platform that connects and automates your financial management processes, including payables, receivables, fixed assets, expenses, and reporting,” the company says.

Workday Financial Management

Workday says its Financial Management product can help South African businesses to manage financial processes from recording to reporting, drive business strategy and growth, and manage risks.

Financial aspects that the cloud software covers include:

Accounting and closing;

Revenue management;

Expenses;

Analytics and reporting;

Financial planning; and,

Audits and internal controls.

The software uses machine learning to detect anomalies continuously and make recommendations regarding a business’s finances. It also automatically transforms business event data into accounting.

Workday says its auditing feature is always enabled and allows for a high level of control.

“Workday provides undefeatable electronic evidence. We document every transaction and change continuously to help you proactively manage risk and monitor compliance,” its Financial Management product page reads.