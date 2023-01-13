Windows 11 gets Apple TV and Apple Music apps, killing iTunes

Preview versions of the Apple Music and Apple TV apps have landed on the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, reported the appearance of the apps and posted screenshots of their hidden store pages.

Microsoft previously announced that the apps would be coming to Windows 11 during its 2022 Surface event.

Nevertheless, the launch of a Windows Apple TV app is noteworthy, considering that Apple does not yet offer an Android mobile app for the service.

Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music Preview (for Windows) coming soon to the Microsoft Store pic.twitter.com/wcNYJlMdKK — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 11, 2023

9to5Mac tested internal versions of the apps and found they functioned similarly to their counterparts on existing platforms.

The good news for those planning to install the Apple TV Windows 11 app is that it supports resolutions up to 4K HDR.

The only feature missing from the Apple Music app was song lyrics.

Installing the app stops iTunes from working, but this is likely intentional, as the plan is to replace the app.

Apple previously migrated Mac users from iTunes to Apple Music with the release of MacOS Catalina.

In Windows 11, the user’s library is also automatically migrated from iTunes to Apple Music.

A preview edition of an app called Apple Devices is also available, with a description explaining that it allows for managing Apple devices from a Windows PC.

9to5Mac said the app would take over several functions currently available in the iTunes app for Windows — including the ability to back up devices, sync local media, and restore firmware.

It is unclear when the new apps will officially roll out to stable versions of Windows 11.

A Microsoft blog post from Thursday explained the apps are now available in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25276, but only to testers in the US.

