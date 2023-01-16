Most in-demand tech jobs and programming languages

CodinGame and CoderPad have released their State of Tech Hiring in 2023, revealing the current most in-demand programming languages and tech jobs.

The hiring platforms surveyed over 65,000 developers and technical recruiters, including 14,000 professionally-qualified participants, for an up-to-date perspective on working and hiring activities in the industry.

It found the three most in-demand programming languages among recruiters were JavaScript, Java, Python, Typescript, and C#.

In most instances, demand and supply for developers with knowledge of these languages were aligned.

However, Typescript had slightly lower supply than demand, suggesting a shortage of devs with the ability to code in that language.

In terms of language frameworks, React, Node.js, .NETCore, Spring, and Angular 2+ were the most in-demand and best-known.

The report said that the latter had continued to lack specialists when looking at demand due to declining popularity among devs.

The graphs below show what percentages of the surveyed devs said they were familiar with each language and framework, and what portion of tech recruiters were hiring for roles familiar with them.

“In 2021, 17% of respondents said they know Angular 2+, compared to 12.3% this year,” the report said.

The report also found that trends concerning most in-demand skills among devs and recruiters remained largely the same as in previous years.

The in-demand skills that devs want to learn the most are web development, AI/machine learning, and game development.

There was a slight drop in the popularity of AI/machine learning among developers — 30% in the 2021 survey to 24% in 2022’s.

The top three skills that tech recruiters want to hire for are web development, DevOps, and database software development.

When it comes to technical positions overall, the report found that the most in-demand roles among tech recruiters were the following:

back-end developers (55.04%)

full-stack developers (54.33%)

applications developers (45.12%)

The report said the above roles aligned with the web development skills that recruiters sought.

One sought-after role that has seen a decline in demand is that of DevOps engineer, which dropped from the 3rd to 5th most-popular role.

But CodinGame and CoderPad said that DevOps was still highly prized as a skillset, placing second after web development.

“Our theory about this shift is that businesses are maturing in their adoption of DevOps and SRE (site reliability engineering) and coming to view them as principles to apply within a tech team, rather than specialist roles,” they said.

The positions that companies struggled to hire for largely correlated with the most in-demand roles, indicating a potential shortage of full-stack and back-end engineering candidates.

“The boom in demand for web developers does not face as much competition on the front end,” the report said.

“One possible explanation is the widespread availability of online training courses for front-end development, whereas full-stack and back-end developers tend to take a more traditional academic path.”

70% of full-stack developers and 64% of back-end developers had a university degree in Computer Science.

“This longer learning pattern creates a disconnect between market demand and supply, and we see here that recruiters feel it painfully,” the report said.

The graph below shows the positions companies struggle to hire for, which correlates closely with the most in-demand roles.

The report also dealt with several other trends and developments in the industry, such as the types of qualifications survey respondents had and the relationship between hiring for permanent and freelance roles.

It found that most developers — around 59% — did not have a university degree in Computer Science, while around a third said they were primarily self-taught.

“In markets where requiring a Computer Science degree is the ‘norm’, over half of engineers today wouldn’t meet that standard,” the report stated.

“Fortunately, about 80% of businesses do recruit developers with non-academic backgrounds.”

But the portion of companies that say they don’t hire developers without a degree — 20% — has remained the same over the past three years.

Concerning permanent positions versus freelance work, the survey showed a significant increase in recruiters looking for contingent workers.

63% of recruiters said they were hiring for freelance roles, a big jump from the 42% recorded last year.

CodinGame and CoderPad said the shift towards gig work might be an effect of the pandemic or recession.

“Freelancing also brings the advantages of independence, flexibility, and diverse opportunities for developers,” they said. “Regardless, developers are adapting to market conditions.”

