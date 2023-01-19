Big iCloud security upgrade launching in South Africa

Apple’s iOS16.3 update is set to go live next week, and while the software upgrade isn’t as significant as previous versions, it will include major security features to protect Apple IDs and iCloud accounts.

This involves using physical hardware security keys as another layer of authentication for Apple and iCloud logins and Apple’s Advanced Data Protection.

According to 9to5Mac, the new security system is integrated with Apple’s device-to-device transfer process, meaning users will only have to set it up once — provided they use the device-to-device transfer when setting up a new iPhone.

The update also introduces Advanced Data Protection for iCloud in South Africa. The feature will let users choose what they want to encrypt on the cloud storage platform.

Previously, only specific data types, like health information and passwords, were end-to-end encrypted.

Advanced Data Protection expands this to include photos, voice memos, notes, and complete device backups.

Standard iCloud protection stored encryption keys on the cloud platform.

However, Advanced Data Protection moves this key for storage on the user’s device, making it harder for malicious actors to access if Apple’s servers are ever breached.

The feature was initially only available in the US with iOS 16.2, but Apple said it would expand it to more countries in early 2023 — which it will do with iOS 16.3.

Now read: Private Afrikaans college launches IT qualifications