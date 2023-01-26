Android and Windows continue to dominate the South African operating system (OS) market for mobile and desktop devices, with usage shares of 82.13% and 62.46%, respectively.

However, according to Statcounter GlobalStats data, their usage share declined from the heights reached in 2019.

Android’s South African usage share reached a high of 84.86% in December 2019, while Windows’ share topped out at 73.66% the same year.

The Google-owned OS’s market share has dropped nearly three percentage points since December 2019, while Windows’ share dropped by just over eleven percentage points.

Apple’s mobile and desktop OSes — iOS and macOS — are second-most popular in South Africa, with usage shares of 17.51% and 10.25%, respectively, as of December 2022.

GetApp — a platform that reviews, evaluates, and compares software — provides a list of the most popular operating systems in South Africa based on customer ratings.

Looking at specific OS versions, GetApp’s data shows that Windows 10 is the most popular OS from Microsoft in South Africa. It has a rating of 4.6 out of five across 298 reviews on the platform.

Regarding Linux distributions, Ubuntu is the highest rated in South Africa, with a score of 4.7 out of five across 78 reviews. Apple’s MacOS Big Sur is its most popular OS version, according to GetApp.

It also has some data on mobile OSes. According to reviews on the platform, the most popular Android OS is Android 11, while iOS 14 holds the top spot for Apple’s mobile OS versions.

Desktop OS market share

Windows — South Africa’s most dominant desktop OS in South Africa — and MacOS have seen their market shares decline from highs in December 2019.

The OSes had market shares of 65.78% and 10.48%, respectively, five years ago in December 2018.

However, the decreases are because the “unknown” desktop OS market share category has increased over the years. Its share was at a low of 12.61% in December 2019 and has since risen to 24.77%.

Over the same period, Chrome OS’s market share has more than doubled, and Linux’s share has increased from 1.44% in December 2019 to 2.17% in 2022.

Desktop OS market share in South Africa: December 2018 to 2022 Operating system December 2022 December 2021 December 2020 December 2019 December 2018 Windows 62.46% 63.13% 69.63% 73.66% 65.78% macOS 10.25% 10.29% 11.28% 12.19% 10.48% Linux 2.17% 1.22% 1.27% 1.44% 1.20% Chrome OS 0.27% 0.16% 0.14% 0.09% 0.20% FreeBSD 0.09% 0.04% — — — Unknown OS 24.77% 25.15% 17.67% 12.61% 22.33%

Mobile OS market share

The popularity of the Android OS in South Africa has remained relatively stable over the last five years, with its market share hovering between the 82% and 84% mark.

However, this isn’t surprising as low-end and mid-range smartphones are popular in South Africa due to their low price tags.

Most budget and mid-range smartphones in the country run Android or Google’s mobile OS aimed at less-powerful phones — Android Go Edition.

iOS is the second-most popular mobile operating system, with a market share of 17.51% as of December 2022. Its market share has increased significantly from a low of 13.79% in December 2019.

Statcounter Global lists several less-common mobile operating systems, including Tizen, Nokia, Series 40, Blackberry, and Linux.

It doesn’t provide specifics as to what is meant by the “Samsung” OS, but along with Tizen, they were the most popular of the smaller operating systems over the past five years.

However, it should be noted that while Tizen’s market share has decreased over the past five years, the “Samsung” OS’s share has tripled since December 2020.

Nokia’s mobile OS market share has dropped steadily from 0.26% in December 2018 to 0.03% in 2022.

Mobile OS market share in South Africa: December 2018 to 2022 Operating system December 2022 December 2021 December 2020 December 2019 December 2018 Android 82.13% 83.80% 84.60% 84.86% 80.88% iOS 17.51% 15.83% 14.91% 13.79% 15.03% Samsung 0.21% 0.18% 0.07% — — Tizen 0.05% 0.06% 0.15% 0.48% 1.23% Nokia 0.03% 0.04% 0.06% 0.13% 0.26% Series 40 0.02% 0.03% 0.07% 0.23% 0.53% Blackberry — — 0.03% 0.12% 0.93% Linux 0.01% 0.02% — — — Windows — — 0.01% 0.19% 0.62%

