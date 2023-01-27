“Robot lawyer” pulled from first court case over jail time threats

CEO of the New York-based startup DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, has developed a means of contesting traffic fines in court using artificial intelligence (AI), NPR reports.

However, Browder has been forced to drop his plan to use the technology to help a defendant fight their case after being threatened with possible prosecution and jail time.

The “robot lawyer” technology relies on a few prominent AI text generators — such as ChatGPT and DaVinci — to dictate responses to defendants in court.

This requires the defendant to wear smart glasses to record court proceedings and feed into the AI text generators.

Browder’s invention was set for its first legal defence test on 22 February 2023, but he has since backpedalled on his plans.

“Multiple state bar associations have threatened us,” Browder said.

“One even said a referral to the district attorney’s office and prosecution and prison time would be possible.”

He explained that one state bar official had warned him that the unauthorised practice is viewed as a misdemeanour in some states and could see the parties responsible receive a jail sentence of up to six months.

“Even if it wouldn’t happen, the threat of criminal charges was enough to give it up,” Browder said.

“The letters have become so frequent that we thought it was just a distraction and that we should move on.”

According to the State Bar of California’s executive director Leah Wilson, technology-driven legal representation could require regulation before it is acceptable in courtrooms.

“In 2023, we are seeing well-funded, unregulated providers rushing into the market for low-cost legal representation, raising questions again about whether and how these services should be regulated,” Wilson said.

While the future of “robot lawyers” remains uncertain, Browder hopes this isn’t the end for AI in courtrooms.

“The truth is, most people can’t afford lawyers. This could’ve shifted the balance and allowed people to use tools like ChatGPT in the courtroom that maybe could’ve helped them win cases,” he said.