Microsoft Teams Premium launched — with AI that can take your meeting notes

Microsoft has officially launched a subscription for its video conferencing platform that will give customers access to features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language model — Microsoft Teams Premium.

Teams Premium will offer features like intelligent recap, generating notes, tasks, and meeting highlights.

“With intelligent recap in Teams Premium, you’ll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalised highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting,” said Microsoft’s vice president for Teams, Nicole Herskowitz.

Other notable features include AI-generated chapters, personalised timeline markers, and live translations.

AI-generated chapters divide meetings into sections to make it easier for users to find the content most relevant to them.

“This is available today [Wednesday, 1 February] for PowerPoint Live meeting recordings. Intelligent recap will automatically generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript as well,” Herskowitz said.

Personalised timeline markers highlight the point at which users joined or left a meeting, allowing them to quickly catch up on what they missed.

The live translations feature lets users read real-time AI-generated captions for 40 spoken languages.

“Meeting participants can read captions in their own language, saving money and making meetings more productive,” Herskowitz said.

“Only the meeting organiser needs to have Teams Premium for all meeting attendees to enjoy live translations.”

Microsoft Teams Premium also adds support for branded meetings, letting organisations display their logo and background of their choice throughout a video conference session.

The subscription gives organisations access to meeting templates — like a client call, brainstorming meeting, or help desk call — to automatically include the correct settings and streamline the process of setting up a meeting.

As part of a limited launch deal, Microsoft is knocking 30% off the $10 (R171) subscription fee, meaning users can sign-up for Microsoft Teams Premium for $7 (R120).