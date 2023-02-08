WhatsApp rolls out major status update

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) is adding several new features to WhatsApp statuses, including voice status, status reactions, and private audience selection.

The company said the update has already started rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The Private Audience Selector feature lets users choose who can view their status updates from their contacts list, helping them hide their status updates from unwanted viewers.

“Your most recent audience selection will be saved and used as the default for your next status,” Meta said.

Meta has also introduced voice recordings to WhatsApp statuses, letting users record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds via status updates.

Users can also provide more-detailed link previews through their statuses, giving viewers a visual preview of the link’s content.

“Visual previews make your statuses look better and also give your contacts a better idea of what the link is before they click,” Meta said.

The company started testing rich link previews in its Android beta in July 2022.

Older link previews showed the URL as the centrepiece of the status update, while the preview was pushed to the bottom of the page.

WhatsApp is also rolling out Status Profile Rings, which show a bright ring around contact profile pictures if they share a status update you haven’t seen.

Meta says the status rings will be visible in chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info.

Lastly, once all of these new features have rolled out over the coming weeks, WhatsApp users will be able to react to their contacts’ status updates with an emoji.

“You can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis,” Meta said.

