Microsoft wiping free Teams business users’ data unless they buy a paid subscription

Microsoft will delete data from the free tier of its Teams productivity app for small businesses unless users upgrade to a paid version.

The company recently announced a new Teams version that includes a Premium iteration with AI-powered capabilities.

Alongside the new Premium edition, Microsoft is launching an updated “Teams (free)” service and retiring the “Teams Free” product on 12 April 2023.

However, it will not allow users who continue to opt for the free service to carry over any existing chats, files, teams, and meetings from the legacy subscription.

Microsoft recommended that customers that wanted to preserve this information upgrade to Teams Essentials, priced at a monthly R71.10 per user in South Africa, excluding VAT.

That requires an annual commitment, so the actual price charged is R853.20, excluding VAT.

The cheapest paid-for Teams product increases maximum meeting times from one hour to 30 hours, bumps the participant limit from 100 to 300, and offers double the amount of cloud storage per user.

Alternatively, users can also go for the Microsoft 365 Business Basic subscription at R128 per month, excluding VAT, which includes all of the Teams Essentials features in addition to the following:

Meeting recordings with transcripts

Web and mobile versions of Microsoft 365 apps — such as Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote

Customer appointment management capability

1 TB of cloud storage per user

The table below summarises the differences between the new Teams (free) product, Teams Essentials, and Microsoft 365 Basic.