First Android 14 preview launched

Google has rolled out the first Android 14 Preview for developers, allowing them to test their apps on its upcoming mobile operating system (OS).

The first preview is an early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behaviour changes.

Google typically keeps most of the major new features for its annual Android update locked down until its I/O conference in May.

However, one feature that has now been confirmed is that Android 14 will block users from installing apps made for Android 6.0 or older to protect them from malicious software.

The confirmation comes after 9to5Google spotted a code change on the Android Open Source Project website in late January 2023, which detailed stricter API guidelines to block sideloading apps only supported on older versions of Android.

Ars Technica reported that Android has typically included backward compatibility for older apps that can run on separate sets of restrictions than newer ones.

The latter must comply with tougher security, privacy, and background processing restrictions.

Because the old apps don’t have to support them, they can be more susceptible to malware.

The change is unlikely to impact most Android users, as the minimum Android version an app needs to be put on the Google Play Store is Android 12.

The ability to sideload Android APKs that only support older versions of the OS is what will fall away.

Google plans to gradually ramp up the blocked minimum app level to reach Android 6, so smartphones will not immediately stop supporting the old apps when they receive Android 14.

It will also allow users to bypass the block by using an ADB command line flag—”adb install –bypass-low-target-sdk-block FILENAME.apk”.

That process requires a USB cable, PC, and Android Developer SDK, so it will likely only be undertaken by technically-skilled users.