Opera browser adding ChatGPT integration

The Opera web browser will get AI-powered features, starting with one powered by OpenAI’s advanced language model ChatGPT.

In a blog post late last week, Opera co-CEO Song Lin said the push into an AI-integrated web formed part of the browser’s knack for innovation.

Opera plans to embed popular AI-generated content services in the browser sidebar, starting with a “Shorten” button that will allow users to generate a summary of web pages or articles.

The company said this feature could help address the impossible-to-process flood of content users are confronted with online.

It provided a short preview video showcasing how the feature will work once available.

Users will see a “Shorten” button on the right side of the browser’s address bar while on a web page or news article.

After clicking it, ChatGPT will generate a bullet point list that provides an overview of the site or article’s key content, as shown in the image below.

Opera is not the first browser to announce it will integrate ChatGPT functionality.

Last week, Microsoft revealed a new Edge browser and Bing search engine with several ChatGPT features.

That came after the company announced an investment of $10 billion (R179 billion) in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

An early version of the new Edge browser features a sidebar with Chat, Compose, and Insights sections, each of which boasts the following features:

Chat — “Talk” to the browser in natural language with various requests, including creating summaries from webpages, including content in PDFs

— “Talk” to the browser in natural language with various requests, including creating summaries from webpages, including content in PDFs Compose — Generate content like an email, with a customisable tone, format, length, and other features.

Generate content like an email, with a customisable tone, format, length, and other features. Insights — Provides relevant information about a page you are visiting, including analytics, topics, and background about the site.

Google also recently unveiled its upcoming ChatGPT rival — Bard — which is set to be integrated with the company’s own search engine.

At this stage, however, there are no details on specific planned features for Google’s Chrome browser.

