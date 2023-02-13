Microsoft could add RGB lighting control to Windows 11

RGB lighting is a prominent aspect of many gaming setups, and software developer Albacore this week noticed a Windows 11 feature that could help gamers sync their various RGB components.

Albacore spotted the feature in the latest insider build of Windows 11 and shared screenshots of it on Twitter. The feature appears to be a personalisation menu for RGB lighting within the Windows 11 Settings app.

The interface provides an overview of all RGB components, including external devices like gaming headsets, mouses, and keyboards.

Users can adjust brightness and colour individually by selecting the relevant RGB component. It also offers various lighting effects and the speed at which they repeat.

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

Users will also have the option to match their RGB lighting settings with their Windows 11 accent colour.

It should be noted that Microsoft hasn’t made any announcement regarding the feature.

Albacore spotted it in Windows 11 build 25295 and noted that references to the feature had been around for years.

“The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years,” Albacore said.

Now read: ChatGPT Plus available in South Africa