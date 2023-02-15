Famous artist uses AI to add Eminem’s voice to his song

French producer and DJ David Guetta used a combination of AI-generated lyrics and an AI voice generator to add Eminem-style vocals to a song.

In a video posted to Twitter, the artist explains that he created the vocals “as a joke” but added that “it worked so good, I could not believe it”.

“Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed ‘write a verse in the style of Eminem about future rave’, and I went to another website that can recreate the voice,” Guetta explains in his video.

“I played the record and people went nuts.”

He didn’t provide details on the specific platforms he used to create the vocals but specified that he wouldn’t be releasing the song commercially.

Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em 👀 pic.twitter.com/48prbMIBtv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 3, 2023

The DJ’s clip got mixed reviews on Twitter.

“AI is cool, but it sucks at the same time. New, but also fake. I dunno man,” one user commented.

“Since Ai is getting so big everyone is like since no one is putting out music I’ll just use Ai to do it for me it’s getting so scary,” another said.

However, it should be noted that most comments on the video are positive.

Guetta spoke to BBC News and said he believes the future of music lies in artificial intelligence.

“I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There’s no doubt. But as a tool,” BBC News quoted him as saying.

“Nothing is going to replace taste. What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you’re going to use all the modern instruments to do that.”

Guetta said AI could define new styles of music and compared the technology to instruments that changed music in the past.

“Probably, there would be no rock ‘n’ roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler,” he said.

“I think, really, AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology.”

