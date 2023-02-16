One of Windows 11’s best features is getting a few improvements

Microsoft is experimenting with minor potential improvements to one of the most popular features in its Windows 11 operating system — Snap Layouts.

While Windows 11 has had fairly mixed reviews since launching in 2021, most critics have praised the multitasking-focused feature.

It allows users to quickly resize and shift app windows to different sections of their screen, making it easier to organise their workspace and be productive.

In the latest version of its Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for users in the Dev channel, Microsoft is testing different “treatments” for the feature.

The first is reducing the time users have to hover their cursor over the maximum/restore button in a window’s title bar before the Snap Layout box appears.

Microsoft said this was being tested as a possible way to increase the discoverability and usage of the feature.

In addition, some Dev channel testers will see the app window icon appear in the Snap Layouts section they wish to drag it to, coupled with a descriptive title.

The screenshot below shows what this treatment will look like.

As it usually does, Microsoft is asking testers in the Dev channel to give feedback on these changes.

It might end up dropping or modifying them based on the input it gets, or use the updated versions as is.

Another big change in the new preview build is the addition of seven more languages.

The feature serves users who are deaf or hard of hearing with text captions to help them better navigate and understand content and settings on their computer.

Since its launch, it has only been available in English, focusing on the US dialect.

The latest preview build also supports Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish, in addition to more English dialects.

Microsoft said it would add more languages as they become available.

Other new features in the preview build include changing voice typing settings to sync across all devices signed into the same Microsoft account and small additions to the Settings app.

