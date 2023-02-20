WhatsApp iOS update adds picture-in-picture for video calls

WhatsApp has started rolling out a major update for iOS users — picture-in-picture (PiP) support for video calls — with its 23.3.77 version update, 9to5Mac reports.

The platform started testing picture-in-picture in December 2022, allowing users to continue engaging in video calls while using other apps on their devices.

WhatsApp will minimise your video call when you look at a different app, providing a small floating window that overlays other apps.

Some iOS users might not have access to the feature immediately. Meta said picture-in-picture and other features introduced with its latest WhatsApp update would roll out “over the coming weeks”.

It has also added several other features, including captions for sending documents, more extended group subjects and descriptions, and personalised avatars that can be used as stickers and profile pictures.

WhatsApp announced it was working on a customisable avatar feature in June 2022. However, at the time, it specified that it would be used to replace their faces in video calls.

The company said users could tap a button within the video call interface, allowing them to switch between their faces and avatars.

Like Snapchat, the new feature includes a dedicated avatar editor within the app.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the addition of one-tap call link sharing to WhatsApp in September 2022.

The feature lets users share a link to start a call using a single tap.

“We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon,” Zuckerberg said at the time.