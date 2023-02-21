Microsoft readying launch of major Teams performance upgrades

Microsoft is getting ready to launch a revamped version of Teams, which is expected to dramatically improve performance on PCs and laptops.

Citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plan, The Verge reports that the company has rebuilt the platform from the ground up to make more efficient use of system resources.

The tech giant has been testing the new version of Microsoft Teams internally and plans to launch a preview for users in March.

The new version, known internally as Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, is said to use 50% less memory, be easier on CPUs, and use less battery power.

Microsoft rolled out some improvements for Teams on Windows 11 using its Edge Webview2 technology and dropping the Electron framework it was previously built upon.

Microsoft has also moved to the React Javascript library, which will offer further UI improvements for Teams in the coming months.

At the time of the Microsoft Teams improvements for Windows 11, then-corporate vice president for Teams engineering Rish Tandon said the new architecture would be crucial for future enhancements.

“This architecture will help us add support for multiple accounts, work life scenarios, release predictability, and scale up for the client,” he said.

“It will be a journey but with #Windows11 we have taken key first steps.”

When Microsoft rolls out the preview in March, it will include a toggle to let users switch back to the existing app if they choose.

