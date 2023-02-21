Google rolls out Memory and Energy Saver modes in latest Chrome update

Google is rolling out Memory and Energy Saver modes in its Chrome 110 update for Windows, Mac, and Chromebook PCs, Engadget reports.

The browser is notorious for hogging memory and battery on users’ devices, but the new modes — which Google first announced in December 2022 — will help users free up RAM and reduce strain on their battery life.

Memory Saver can freeze inactive tabs to free up memory for other pages and programs, and switching back to a frozen tab will let users pick up where they left off.

The features are both enabled by default but can be disabled through the Performance section of Chrome settings.

A speedometer icon in the address bar indicates that a tab was inactive and is now being used again. Users can also opt to exempt specific sites and pages from Memory Saver.

Google says the Memory Saver feature can reduce RAM usage by up to 30% — 10% less than it mentioned in its initial announcement.

“This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games,” Google said. “Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them.”

On the other hand, the Energy Saver limits background activity, restricts video frame rates, and removes animation effects if your PC’s battery drops below 20%.

Users can also set Energy Saver to kick in when their laptop is unplugged. When Energy Saver is active, users will see a leaf icon next to the address bar.

Now read: Best software development companies in South Africa