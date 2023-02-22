ChatGPT-assisted books flood Amazon Kindle store

ChatGPT is credited on over 200 ebooks in the Amazon Kindle store as a coauthor, and this might only be a fraction of new books that used the technology, Reuters reports.

It isn’t compulsory (or enforceable) for authors to disclose that they used ChatGPT, making it extremely difficult to get an accurate count of the number of books written by the language model.

One such book is A Small Blue Dot: An Artificial Journey Through The Solar System.

Author Filip Sokolowski not only lists ChatGPT as one of his coauthors, but also Jasper, which bills itself as an AI copywriter.

For illustrations, he credits OpenAI’s Dall-E, and Midjourney — booth generative AI tools for creating images from text prompts.

In other words, the entire content of the book was created with generative AI.

On top of that, the book’s whole premise appears to be derived from space scientist Carl Sagan’s famous 1990 Pale Blue Dot speech, which he also published as a section of his 1994 book Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.

The book has also been translated into several languages, including Traditional Chinese, Finnish, German, Spanish, Japanese, Swedish, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, and French.

Reuters reported that book authors are worried the flood of AI-generated books will put them out of business.

Authors Guild executive director Mary Rasenberger said although ghostwriting has a long tradition, automating it through AI could commoditise book writing. The craftsmanship that went into writing a book could be lost.

Amazon reportedly avoided addressing whether it had plans to review its Kindle store policies around authors’ use of generative AI models and other tools for automating writing.

“All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” it quoted an Amazon spokeswoman as saying.

Not all authors are concerned about the deluge of generated novels hitting Amazon’s storefront.

Author Mark Dawson told Reuters that the writing in ChatGPT-assisted novels is dull and that they would rapidly sink to the bottom of Amazon’s recommendations as the negative reviews come in.