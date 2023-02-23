Microsoft adding Bing AI chatbot to mobile apps and Skype

Microsoft is bringing its Bing AI chatbot to the Edge and Bing mobile apps, as well as Skype, the company announced in a blog post.

Those with access to the preview of the tool can now access it through their Microsoft account on the Edge and Bing mobile apps, and converse with it one-on-one or in a group on Skype.

“Because we know 64% of searches occur on mobile phones, we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop,” Microsoft said.

Bing mobile users can tap the Bing button at the bottom of the app to start a session, while those on the Edge mobile app can access the chatbot directly from the homepage.

In Skype, adding the chatbot to a group chat will let participants ask the chatbot questions and get answers anyone in the group can see. This could prove helpful when planning trips with friends and family.

“If your family is chatting about the next family reunion, you can simply ask Bing for suggestions on travel destinations, expected weather forecasts and interesting events around your time of travel, and everyone in the chat will get access to the results,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft unveiled the chatbot, which it describes as “more advanced” than OpenAI’s chatGPT, on 8 February 2023.

Since then, the company has granted more than a million people access to a preview of the chatbot.