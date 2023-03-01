Big Windows 11 update — including integrated ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat

Microsoft has rolled out a substantial update for Windows 11, adding a plethora of features to the newest version of its PC operating system.

The Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update is currently being offered as an optional cumulative preview update.

It can be manually installed by selecting the “Check for updates” button in the Windows Update section of Settings.

The new features will form part of the compulsory March 2023 Patch Tuesday update, which will also come with important security fixes.

One of the update’s major additions is the much-hyped ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat, which can now be accessed directly through a new typable search box in the desktop taskbar.

While the text box is available to all users who install the update, Bing Chat will require signing up for the preview waitlist, which previously only provided access to the AI chatbot on the Edge browser.

Once granted access, you can send your queries to Bing Chat by typing them in the taskbar search box.

Two of the other significant new features are tabs in Microsoft’s basic text app for Windows, Notepad, and support for iOS devices in the Phone Link app.

Notepad tabs will allow users to jump and copy text between different files without opening up an additional window, which could prove a boon to frequent multi-taskers.

Microsoft punts Notepad as particularly useful for developers who want to create ready-to-compile code without formatting problems.

Phone Link for iOS enables users to link their iPhones and perform functions like making calls, and viewing messages and contacts.

The iOS capability will initially only be available to a small percentage of Windows Insider members.

Windows has also improved support for Samsung users on Phone Link, including allowing them to control their phone’s hotspot via the Wi-Fi settings on their PC.

In addition, Samsung users get the Recent Websites feature, which lets them transfer their browser session from their smartphone to Windows.

Among several other new features in the latest Windows 11 update are the following:

New widgets — Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, Meta, and Spotify widgets available

— Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, Meta, and Spotify widgets available Snipping Tool screen recording and automatic saving — Record videos and automatically save snipped screenshots to a folder

Record videos and automatically save snipped screenshots to a folder Easier Windows Studio Effects access — Access and change video call settings like eye contact, background blur, and automatic framing via quick settings in the taskbar.

Access and change video call settings like eye contact, background blur, and automatic framing via quick settings in the taskbar. Redesigned Quick Assist — Get assistance with Windows problems from the Start Menu and easily switch between screen sharing and full control with Windows support

Get assistance with Windows problems from the Start Menu and easily switch between screen sharing and full control with Windows support New energy recommendations — New toggles and recommendations for settings to improve power efficiency

New toggles and recommendations for settings to improve power efficiency AI-recommended content in Start Menu — Available for Windows 11 Pro business devices joined with Azure Active Directory

Available for Windows 11 Pro business devices joined with Azure Active Directory Collapsed taskbar in touch mode — Minimises the taskbar to open up more screen space when you switch to touch mode

Minimises the taskbar to open up more screen space when you switch to touch mode Easier Cloud PC access — Windows 365 app now generally available in Microsoft Store, allowing simple access to Cloud PC instances

— Windows 365 app now generally available in Microsoft Store, allowing simple access to Cloud PC instances Expanded braille display support and enhanced voice access — More braille screens supported with Windows 11 and voice control enabled in various Microsoft apps

Now read: Microsoft accidentally offered Windows 11 update to unsupported PCs