Bing Chat was running GPT-4 all along

Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat gave users a six-week preview of OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model before it officially launched on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

Head of consumer marketing at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, confirmed that Bing has been running GPT-4 in a blog post.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4 customized for search,” he said.

“If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last six weeks, you’ve already had an early look at the power of OpenAI’s latest model.”

Mehdi added that any updates to GPT-4 and beyond would benefit Bing too. Microsoft has also relaxed some of the limits it placed on the version of ChatGPT customised for Bing.

Bing CVP Jordi Ribas also confirmed using GPT-4 in Bing search and added that Microsoft had increased the limit on turns per session and per day to 15 and 150, respectively.

“Good news, we’ve increased our turn limits to 15/150. Also confirming that the next-gen model Bing uses in Prometheus is indeed OpenAI’s GPT-4 which they just announced today,” he said.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search gives summarised answers to search queries rather than just providing a list of links.

Before Tuesday’s announcements, it was unclear whether the “Prometheus” language model used in Bing search used GPT-4.

