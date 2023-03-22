Adobe launches Firefly AI media generator

Software company Adobe has launched Firefly — a family of generative AI models for creating media from simple inputs in its Creative Cloud suite.

Adobe said the tool aimed to help people expand upon their natural creativity.

“Firefly will offer new ways to ideate, create, and communicate while significantly improving creative workflows,” the company stated.

Firefly is initially available in a beta focussed on image and text effect generation, similar to what is available with tools like the GPT-based Dall-E.

However, Adobe promised to expand Firefly’s capabilities to provide more powerful features over time.

“Firefly is unique because Adobe intends it to be more than an AI text-to-image generator,” Adobe said.

Upcoming features will include AI-powered context-aware image generation, creating custom vectors, brushes, or textures from sketches or words, and changing the mood, atmosphere, or weather in a video.

For marketing and social media, designers will also be able to use a text prompt to generate unique posters, banners, and social posts.

Adobe also hopes to enable powerful 3D modelling features in the future, including the ability to convert basic compositions into photorealistic images, with various styles and variations available.

During the beta, generated content will not be available for commercial use.

Adobe said Firefly’s development and deployment aligned with its AI ethics principles of “accountability, responsibility, and transparency”.

Firefly was trained on a dataset of Adobe Stock content, openly-licenced work, and public domain content with expired copyright protection.

The company said it was developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors whose content was used to train the model.

In addition, content created in Creative Cloud products would not be used in the Firefly models.

However, Adobe was looking into ways to allow users to train the model with their own assets to match their style, branding, or design language, without impacting other users’ outputs.