Microsoft adds AI image generation to Bing

Microsoft Bing users can now produce artificial intelligence (AI) generated imagery with the company’s Bing Image Creator, which adds OpenAI’s DALL-E AI image generation to the platform.

The image generator is currently only available as a preview, but users with access can provide it with a text-based description of the image they want to create.

“Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“Historically, search was limited to images that already existed on the web. Now, there are almost no limits to what you can search for and create.”

Microsoft said it is aware of the risks involved, is working with OpenAI’s safeguards, and has implemented its own additional protections.

“To curb the potential misuse of Image creator, we are working together with our partner OpenAI, who developed DALL∙E, to deliver an experience that encourages responsible use of Image Creator,” it added.

For example, Microsoft’s system detects prompts that could create harmful images, blocks them, and warns users of the potentially harmful prompt.

A modified Bing icon watermark will be embedded in the bottom left of each image to make it clear it was generated using Bing Image Creator.

The tool is available to select Bing desktop and mobile users as a preview and through a dedicated webpage.

Edge users in the test group also have access to the image generator but will have to toggle the Creative Mode to try it out.