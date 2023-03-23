WhatsApp launches new groups features

Popular chat platform WhatsApp has rolled out two new features for Communities.

WhatsApp said the updates were intended to make these large groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for all users.

The first feature is a tool that gives Communities admins more control over who can join a group.

“When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link, or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp will now show admins a list of participants who want to join the group, with the option to approve or reject their request.

The second new feature will allow users to see which groups they have in common with other users.

“Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp said these two features would be rolled out globally over the coming weeks.

The image below shows what the new group joining control and shared groups search features look like.

Now read: WhatsApp adds text detection feature for images