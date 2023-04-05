Best virtual meeting apps for South African businesses

Large and small businesses in South Africa often require a virtual meeting system for employee communication and collaboration.

Platforms like Zoom, BlueJeans, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack are among the most popular.

Video conferencing saw a surge in adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, and some businesses have opted to keep hybrid working schemes in place, making these platforms a necessity.

MyBroadband found five of the most popular video conferencing apps available to businesses in South Africa.

Each allows a range of features, including instant messaging, video and audio conferencing, and several tools to make virtual meetings more engaging.

According to software review site G2, platforms like Zoom, BlueJeans Virtual Meetings, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack are some of the most popular video conferencing platforms.

Zoom Meetings

Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform that launched in 2013. It allows users to connect and communicate remotely through video, audio, and chat.

It gained popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown for its straightforward user experience, allowing people to join meetings by clicking a link without registering for a Zoom account.

The platform offers a range of useful features, including screen sharing, virtual backgrounds, recording, and breakout rooms.

The company offers one free plan and three paid subscription tiers — Pro, Business, and Enterprise. Zoom Pro subscribers pay $149.90 (R2,730) per user per year.

Business customers pay $199.90 (R3,635) per user per year, while Enterprise customers must contact Zoom’s sales department for a quote that meets their needs.

BlueJeans Virtual Meetings

BlueJeans is a cloud-based video conferencing platform that was launched in 2009.

It offers many features, including video and audio conferencing, screen sharing, recording, and integration with other tools like Google Calendar, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

There are two subscription tiers available for BlueJeans and one free plan. Each varies based on certain limitations.

The free plan allows the coordinator to host 25 participants and doesn’t offer features like recording and live transcription.

BlueJeans’ Pro subscription costs R2,225 per user per year and expands the hosting limit to 150 participants. It also offers up to 25 hours of recording and unlimited use of collaboration boards.

The Enterprise subscription is priced at R3,115 per user per year and allows up to 300 participants, unlimited recordings, and includes live transcriptions and captioning.

Google Meet

Google Meet is a video conferencing tool developed by the Alphabet-owned tech giant. It allows people to connect in real time through video and audio calls, chat, and screen sharing.

Three business subscription tiers and one enterprise plan are available to Google Meet customers — Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, and Enterprise.

The Starter tier allows for 100-participant meetings and 30GB of Google Cloud Storage per user for $5.40 (R98.25) per user per month.

Google’s Business Standard subscription costs $10.80 (R197) per user per month and extends the meeting participant limit to 150 users. It also ups the cloud storage allocation per user to 2TB.

The top-tier business subscription, Business Plus, allows for up to 500 participants per meeting and provides each user with 5TB of Google Cloud storage. The plan costs $18 (R328) per user per month.

Pricing for Google Workplace’s Enterprise plan is subject to quotation.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration tool developed by Microsoft that offers users a range of features, including instant messaging and video and audio conferencing.

Microsoft completely revamped Teams recently and has started rolling out the new version to businesses.

The company says the overhaul has made joining meetings twice as fast, while the app uses 50% less memory and takes up 70% less storage space.

Microsoft Teams is available either standalone or as part of a Microsoft 365 Business plan.

The Microsoft Teams Essentials package includes unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours with up to 300 participants per meeting. The subscription is priced at R71 per user per month and offers 10GB of cloud storage per user.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic and Standard subscribers get access to Teams, in addition to the Office productivity suite and other features. The plans are priced at R107 and R222 per user per month, respectively.

Slack

Slack is a cloud-based collaboration tool that was first launched in 2013. Initially billed as a tool to replace workplace emails, Slack lets team members communicate and collaborate in real time.

The platform offers a free plan, two business-oriented packages, and an “Enterprise Grid” subscription.

However, it should be noted that Slack is not primarily a video conferencing platform. Instead, it offers a range of collaboration tools, including audio and video meetings.

Slack Pro is aimed at smaller teams and businesses. It costs $7.25 (R132) per user per month and allows audio and video conversations with screen sharing for up to 50 participants.

The platform’s Business+ subscription is priced at $12.50 (R228) per user per month. While the tier doesn’t expand on participant limits, it offers improved security and bolstered support.

Pricing on its Enterprise Grid plan is only available on request.

