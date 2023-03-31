Google to launch AI-powered features for Gmail and Workspace apps

Google has announced several upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Workspace apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Integrating AI into its software provides users with new ways to brainstorm, summarise, and generate text in Google Docs while also allowing them to produce AI imagery, audio, and video for Slides presentations.

Additionally, Gmail users can submit brief bullet points to generate full emails. A complete list of new AI-powered features is provided below:

Draft, summarise, reply, and prioritise in Gmail;

Brainstorm, edit, and write in Google Docs;

Automatically generate images, audio, and video in Slides;

Analyse and draw insights from raw data in Sheets;

Create new backgrounds and take notes in Google Meet; and,

Enable workflows in Chat.

“Blank pages can stump the best of us. That’s why we’re embedding generative AI in Docs and Gmail to help people get started writing,” Google Workspace’s product vice president Johanna Voolich Wright said in a blog post.

This appears to be one of the more helpful AI-powered features in Google Workspace. The company included an animated image where a user is shown the prompt “Help me write” and then submits a request: “Job post for a regional sales rep”.

The AI text generator then rapidly completes the write-up, allowing the user to edit and fine-tune the text.

The same applies to generating summaries for work meetings. The user can submit brief bullet points, and the text generator will use them to create a “more polished summary”. The user can even specify the tone of the summary.

Google says it will launch the new features through its trusted tester programme, starting in the US, in the coming weeks.

Google’s efforts to add AI-powered features to its apps come as it tries to catch up with its competitors, such as Microsoft.

Rumours suggest that Microsoft is building similar tools into its Office apps — Word, Teams, and Outlook.

It launched its ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine in February 2023, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said could help to dethrone Google.