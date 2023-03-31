Midjourney AI image generator shuts down free trials due to abuse

Midjourney has stopped offering a free trial of its AI image generator after users abused it to create fake pictures of high-profile persons.

Midjourney CEO David Holz explained the decision on the company’s Discord channel, citing “extraordinary demand and trial abuse” as the reasons for the decision.

Holz said the company’s safeguards for abuse during trial periods had proven insufficient.

To access Midjourney, users must pay at least $10 (R179) per month.

Midjourney has faced heavy criticism in the past few weeks after several fake images of famous people created with the tool went viral.

Among the incidents of abuse, Midjourney was used to create images of Donald Trump being chased and arrested by police officers and Pope Francis wearing a white puffer coat.

Fact-checker and investigative journalist Eliot Higgins was reportedly behind the Trump pictures and got slapped with a ban for it.

Midjourney also banned the word “arrested” from the platform shortly after the images surfaced.

Another image doing the rounds online was a point-of-view style picture showing what Will Smith’s infamous Oscars 2022 slap might have looked like from Chris Rock’s perspective.

Midjourney-generated images also showed tech billionaire Elon Musk walking hand-in-hand with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), implying they were in a romantic relationship.

AOC is one of Musk’s staunchest political critics, particularly regarding his Twitter policies.

When posted without context, some people believed the aforementioned pictures showed real-life events.

Holz has acknowledged that setting content policies for the generator had become difficult as it produced ever-more realistic creations.

Midjourney previously banned images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “minimise drama” and avoid a potential ban in China.

It has also banned prompts with words for parts of the human reproductive system to clamp down on the creation of disturbing sexualised images.