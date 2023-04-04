WhatsApp working on big security change

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users lock specific conversations on the platform using their fingerprint or passcode, WABetaInfo reports.

The new feature adds another layer of privacy to the messaging app. Currently, users can lock the app using Face ID, fingerprints, or a passcode.

WABetaInfo spotted the feature in the files of WhatsApp’s latest beta version for Android (v2.23.8.2). However, it hasn’t been activated for beta testers yet.

Once released to users, they will be able to lock and hide private chats instead of locking the entire app, making it possible to keep sensitive conversations confidential.

Photos and videos sent in a locked chat won’t be automatically saved to the device on which they are received.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, locked chats are shown in a separate section from other conversations, much like archived chats on the platform.

Additionally, if someone tries to access locked chats and fails to provide the requested authentication, they will be prompted to clear the conversation to open it.

The chat-lock feature is still under development and is expected to be released in a future update.

