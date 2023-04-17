Google working on an “all-new” AI-powered search engine — Report

Google is working on an “all-new” AI-powered search engine in the face of heightened competition from Microsoft and OpenAI, the New York Times reports.

While still in the early stages, Google’s new search engine will try to anticipate what users want from it to offer a “far more personalised experience”.

The Google Search redesign has “no clear timetable”. However, it should be noted that the tech giant is working on several new AI features for its existing search engine under the codename “Magi”.

The Alphabet-owned company has assigned more than 160 employees to work on the project, which will be able to provide answers to software engineering questions, generate code snippets, and find music through a chatbot conversation.

It is also developing a new Chrome feature called “Searchalong”, allowing the AI to scan a webpage to provide contextual information.

Other experimental features include “GIFI” and “Tivoli Tutor”, which could let users prompt Google Image Search to generate images and start a conversation with a chatbot to learn a new language.

It is rumoured that Google will announce Magi in May 2023 before releasing additional features later in the year.

The company plans to offer Magi’s features to one million people in the US before expanding availability to 30 million users by the end of the year.

