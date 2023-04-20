WhatsApp is getting large animated emojis

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp is developing a new feature to let users share animated emojis on the platform, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp Desktop beta, and it will make its way to all versions of the app at a later date.

An animated emoji will be sent by default if the animated version of that emoji is available, meaning users may not be able to turn off the animation.

However, WhatsApp could add a toggle within settings to let users disable the feature.

WABetaInfo posted a GIF — included below — of an animated emoji in a WhatsApp conversation.

WhatsApp reportedly designed the animated emoji using Lottie, a library that lets people create adjustable animations that are small in size.

WABetaInfo reports that although the feature has only been spotted on the web and desktop clients, it can confirm that WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to its iOS and Android apps.

The addition of animated emojis would be the latest of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the messaging experience for users.

In December 2022, the messaging platform launched avatars on its iOS and Android apps, allowing users to create a personalised version of themselves to use on the app.

Like Snapchat, users can create Bitmoji-style avatars they can feature in their profile picture or as part of 36 custom stickers showing various emotions and actions.

Now read: iOS 17 could let iPhone users sideload apps