Snapchat rolls out AI chatbot to all users for free

Snapchat is expanding access to its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot — My AI — to all of its 750 million monthly users for free, The Verge reports.

The AI language model can be added to groups by mentioning it with an @ command, and users can change the appearance of their bot with a personalised Bitmoji avatar.

It can also recommend AR filters to be used through Snapchat’s camera tab and places to travel to through the app’s map tab.

The company is working on visual prompts for the AI. During its annual conference, Snap showcased the feature where it showed a photo of tomatoes in a garden, and the bot responded with an image of gazpacho soup.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says he believes AI bots have the potential to be impressive creative tools.

“Just based on the way that they work, I think they’re much more suited to creative tasks,” he said.

“And some of the things that make them so creative are also the things that make them not so great at recalling specific information.”

My AI leverages a large language model provided by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Spiegel described Snap’s relationship with OpenAI as a “close partnership”.

Snapchat added My AI to its platform in February 2023, and it is pinned at the top of the app’s chat tab. It was initially only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Snap said the chatbot had been trained to display a “unique tone and personality”, and some of its release features included birthday gift ideas and dinner recipe recommendations.

It also showcased My AI generating a haiku about a cheese-obsessed friend. The prompt and output are quoted below: