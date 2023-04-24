Google’s AI tool can now code in more than 20 languages

Google’s AI-powered generative text rival for ChatGPT, Bard, is now capable of code generation, debugging, and code explanation in more than 20 programming languages, says Google.

“With new coding capabilities, we’re excited to apply generative AI to accelerate software development, inspire innovation, and help people solve complex engineering challenges.”

Bard is currently available to a limited test group and has opened a waiting list for users who want access to the product.

ChatGPT already has coding capabilities — in December last year, the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) showed that ChatGPT outperformed 85% of the 4 million programmers assessed on a LinkedIn Python competency test.

Google is playing catch-up to OpenAI by releasing a programming feature of its own.

Bard will have functionality for more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python and Typescript.

Google cautioned that Bard is still an early experiment and “may sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently”.

Google said Bard would be able to debug code even if it was written by Bard itself if users report that error messages appeared or the code didn’t work as intended.

There have been early concerns over Bard, with insiders saying that Google is rushing to launch the service without proper consideration of ethical concerns, according to information sourced from Google insiders by Bloomberg.

Bard was tested internally by Google staff. Bloomberg got access to some of the conversations that Google staff had about the language model.

One Google worker called the tool “a pathological liar,” and another called it “cringeworthy”.

Bard gave advice on how to land a plane that would result in a crash and gave answers about scuba-diving “which would likely result in serious injury or death,” employees reported.

Google said that good is already being done with Bard.

“Bard is already helping people with everyday tasks, from crafting presentations and writing lesson plans to inventing new recipes or planning a workout routine.”