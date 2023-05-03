LinkedIn will let AI write cover letters for job-seekers

LinkedIn is testing a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its platform to let job hunters create briefs and cover letter-like messages to send hiring managers.

The AI-powered generator is starting to roll out to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, and those with the update will see the option to “Let AI draft a message to the hiring team” next to open roles on the job page.

It leverages information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the company of interest, and the job description to generate briefs and cover letters for job hunters.

“Using generative AI with information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest, we create a highly personalised draft message to get a conversation started,” LinkedIn’s head of core growth and Premium, Ora Levit, said.

“Customisation is still important, so take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice, then send onwards to the hiring manager, getting one step closer to your next opportunity.”

LinkedIn provided an example of the kind of cover letter that could be generated. However, it noted that messages will vary based on how much information is in your profile.

The example cover letter is quoted below.

Hi Sarah, Hope you are having a good week. I am excited to reach out about the Premium Account Manager position at Oustia. As an Account Executive at Mintome, I have 5+ years of experience managing accounts for brands like Fidex and Dawson Chalet. Also my MBA from the Vantage Business school gives me a strong foundation to drive sales and growth strategy with key customers. I would love to connect and find a time to chat in the next few days. Thank you for your time! Best,

Kira Oliver This draft is AI-generated, so review and edit to make sure its accurate and appropriate before sending.

