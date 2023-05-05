Microsoft launches ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat to everyone

Microsoft has removed the waitlist and is making its Bing Chat large language model AI available to everyone with a Microsoft account, the company has announced.

Effectively an open preview launch, the announcement came almost two months after the tech giant investigated dropping the waitlist in March 2023.

Microsoft account holders can access the Bing GPT-4 language model by signing in to the new Bing or Edge with their account credentials.

The tech giant launched a private preview of the AI-powered Bing Chat in February 2023 and has been gradually opening it to other users since.

The company is also adding new features and plugin support to Bing Chat. New features include image and video results, a Bing and Edge Actions feature, and persistent chat and history.

Adding plugin support will be key for developers and help Microsoft expand the use of Bing Chat.

The company is working with OpenTable to integrate restaurant bookings into Bing Chat. It is also working with WolframAlpha to enable visualization generation within the service.

Microsoft is expected to share more details on its AI-powered chatbot at its Build conference later in May.

