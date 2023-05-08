Pixies song causes Google Assistant to cancel alarms

It’s time to remove Pixies’ Where Is My Mind? from your morning alarm playlist if you use Google Assistant, as Reddit user Asevarte learnt this lesson the hard way.

Asevarte recently recounted a somewhat confusing phenomenon with his Google Assistant-enabled alarm, which is set to end in response to the word “stop” without needing to precede it with “Hey Google”.

“For the past few months, I could not figure out why on random days, with seemingly no reason, sometimes my alarm would either not go off, or turn itself off very quickly,” they wrote in a Reddit post.

“Maybe once every other week or so, I would wake up 30 minutes later on my backup alarm, with no indication as to why the first shut itself off.”

Perplexed by the seemingly random occurrence, Asevarte determined the cause on a day when they woke up before their alarm.

They point out that the alarm was set to play a Spotify playlist, which includes Where Is My Mind? by Pixies.

“If you know the first line of that song, you may know where I’m going with this…,” Asevarte wrote.

“The first line in the song is ‘Ooohhh STOP’, with the word ‘stop’ said very clearly. My Pixel has been hearing that ‘stop’ and turning the alarm off.”

“Since it’s a playlist on shuffle, it only comes up every once in a while, so it’s not happening every morning,” they added.

Android Police tested the Google Assistant feature with other songs that include a prominent “stop”.

These included Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and M.C. Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This.

Based on its testing, only the Pixies’ song ends an alarm early. They speculate this is because in the other songs, “stop” is backed by instrumentals.