Coldplay lyrics found hidden in Kingston SSD Firmware

Security researcher Nicholas Starke made a surprising discovery in a firmware update for Kingston’s KC2000 M.2 NVMe SSD products, where he found lyrics from a Coldplay song.

According to BleepingComputer, the ZIP file — now removed from Kingston’s website — looked seemingly ordinary. However, the contained firmware (.bin) file includes lyrics to Coldplay’s The Scientist.

“I found Coldplay lyrics in SSD controller firmware,” Starke told BleepingComputer following his analysis of the firmware.

The Coldplay cameo was found in Kingston’s SKC2000_S2681103 firmware version. “SKC2000” firmware versions typically run Kingston’s PCI Express solid-state drives.

“I have absolutely no clue why it is in the firmware,” said Starke. “I’ve seen many many firmware images in my time and this just seemed out of place.”

He added that he had never seen anything “quite like it”.

Whether or not the hidden lyrics serve any functional purpose is unclear. BleepingComputer suggests it could be used as sample data for testing or that it could merely be an easter egg left by Kingston developers.

The firmware version in question was released in early 2020, and according to the release notes, it delivers “improved performance in some QD1 workloads”.

Coldplay's The Scientist lyrics hidden within the firmware file

