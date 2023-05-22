Google Chrome will check URLs for typos

Google has announced several new accessibility features, including the ability for Chrome to detect typos in URLs and live captions for calls.

“When you type a website into the Chrome address bar, it will now detect URL typos and suggest websites based on the corrections,” Google said.

“This increases accessibility for people with dyslexia, language learners, and anyone who makes typos by making it easier to get to previously visited websites despite spelling errors.”

It noted that the feature is already available on Chrome for desktops and will roll out to mobile devices in the coming months.

Google said it is expanding the availability of its AI-powered Live Caption feature to more Android devices and enhancing the experience for those who already have access to it.

The changes include:

New “optimised” caption box for Live Captions on Android tablets;

Live captions for calls will let users type responses during calls and have them read aloud to the caller. Google notes that the feature is available from the Pixel 4 and upwards and select other Android devices; and,

Support for Live Captions in French, Italian, and German on more Pixel and Android devices.

The company’s Lookout product — which launched in 2019 and uses AI to help the visually impaired — is getting an “image question and answer” feature.

“Today, a new feature within Lookout called ‘image question and answer’ is launching for a select group of people from the blind and low vision communities,” Google said.

“Now, whether or not images have no captions or alt text, Lookout can process the image and provide a description of it — then people can use their voice or type to ask questions and have a more detailed understanding of what’s in an image.”