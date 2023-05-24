Adobe adds AI-powered image manipulation to Photoshop

Adobe has added “Generative Fill” to Photoshop based on its Firefly generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, which lets users extend or modify an original image with computer-generated content.

According to an announcement from the company, the integration of its Firefly AI technology in Photoshop will help users “accelerate ideation, exploration, and production”.

Adobe’s Firefly was developed using legal-to-use image data, meaning it can be used in commercial settings — something other image generators, like OpenAI’s Dall-E, have not been able to achieve due to legal concerns over the data used to develop them.

“Firefly is the only AI service that generates commercially viable, professional quality content and is designed to be embedded directly into creators’ workflows,” said Adobe.

“Firefly’s first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions.”

“Enterprises will be able to extend Firefly with their own creative collateral in order to generate content that includes the company’s images, vectors and brand language,” it added.

The company says it has been testing Firefly as a standalone system for six weeks. Its capabilities are now being added to Photoshop, with Generative Fill being one such feature.

“Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe.

Now read: ChatGPT getting Bing Search integration