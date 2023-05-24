Google Bard can now pull images from Search

Google has expanded the capabilities of Bard — its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot — by giving it the ability to pull images from Google Search to let users visualise responses when relevant.

According to the tech giant, the feature will help users communicate ideas more effectively and provide them with a source for each image.

“Starting with English responses, Bard can now bring in images from Google Search, so you can get helpful responses with visuals,” Google said in an update.

“You can also ask Bard for images directly. Bard will show a source for each image.”

This is Google’s first visual adaptation of Bard, with the company planning to soon let users submit an image and ask a question or make a request.

During its I/O 2023 event, Google provided an example of the feature by submitting a picture of two dogs and asked Bard to “write a funny caption about these two”.

Some of the captions it produced are quoted below.

When you’re trying to figure out which one of you is the good boy.

The moment you realize you’re in a dog food commercial.

When you’re trying to decide if you want to be the leader or the follower.

The perfect example of why opposites attract.

The best of friends, even though they’re complete opposites.

Other Bard changes announced at Google I/O 2023 include support for image generation via Adobe Firefly, a dark theme, support for Korean and Japanese, and Gmail and Google Docs exports.

Now read: ChatGPT getting Bing Search integration