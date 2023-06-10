All Meta Platforms products will get generative AI — Zuckerberg

All Meta Platforms products will feature some form of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the future, according to the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

According to an Axios report, Zuckerberg briefed employees on how Meta plans to incorporate generative AI “into every single one of our products.”

He said the technologies were at various stages of development.

Meta’s planned features include letting users modify photos using text prompts on Instagram and AI “agents” for WhatsApp and Messenger.

Although Axios reports that WhatsApp and Messenger will be the first to receive AI “agents”, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted an early version of an AI chatbot on Instagram.

“Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience,” said Paluzzi.

“AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You’ll be able to choose from 30 different personalities.”

Meta has taken a cautious approach in the generative AI race, while companies like Microsoft and Snapchat already launched several product features powered by the technology.

Microsoft is adding AI-powered assistants to its products, including Office apps, Windows, and Bing.

In February 2023, Snapchat launched its AI-powered chatbot — My AI — for Snapchat Plus subscribers and expanded it to all users in April.

Some of its features include features birthday gift ideas and dinner recipe recommendations.

It is also looking at expanding My AI’s capabilities. During Snap’s annual conference, the company showed off a visual prompt feature, where the chatbot recommended a gazpacho soup recipe when showed a photo of tomatoes in a garden.