WhatsApp launches Channels — a Twitter-like update feed

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will let users send one-to-many broadcasts through the new “Updates” tab.

Dubbed “Channels”, WhatsApp describes the feature as “a private way to follow what matters” and lets admins send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls via one-way broadcasts.

“Today we’re excited to introduce Channels: a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations right within WhatsApp,” it said in a blog post.

“We’re building Channels in a new tab called Updates — where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow — separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.”

The feature could prove helpful for governments, agencies, brands, and other entities looking for a new (non-Twitter) platform to share updates.

Channels effectively act like a Twitter feed without the metrics and comments.

WhatsApp named local and sports updates as one example of how Channels could be used and says it has kept privacy in mind.

“As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers,” it said.

“Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers.”

“Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private,” WhatsApp stated.

WhatsApp will only store Channel history for 30 days, and it said it would implement ways for admins to make updates disappear even faster.

“Lastly, we’ll make it possible for admins to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable in the directory or not,” it added.

WhatsApp has made the feature available to “leading global voices and select organizations” in Colombia and Singapore and said it would expand it to more countries in the coming months.

