Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — BBD CEO Kevin Staples on why the cloud is great for software development

Kevin Staples, BBD Group CEO, was featured on a panel at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Staples started his career at BBD during his final year of university and has grown with the company ever since.

He has served on the BBD executive committee for over a decade and has enjoyed a variety of other leadership roles within the business, too.

This includes heading up several strategic system development projects, which reinforced his passion for creating synergy between businesses and technology.

Staples is an advocate of diversity and inclusion and has a deep understanding and respect for BBD’s employees – who he believes set the company apart.

Panel discussion

On the panel, Staples explained how the cloud has completely transformed the development and provision of excellent software solutions.

“Cloud has provided the perfect infrastructure for our bespoke software,” said Staples.

“While the cloud is technically still hardware — in practice, it functions more like software, which brings huge opportunities for bespoke software development companies like BBD to increase efficiency and expand into new services.”

He also noted that the cloud has made it far easier for businesses like BBD to deliver high-quality software solutions and systems at a fraction of the cost.

“With one of our cloud transactional banking systems, the cost of using the cloud was just $6,000 per month, whereas investing in on-premise infrastructure would have cost millions of dollars,” said Staples.

He added that there were many other types of cloud savings, too — such as not needing to employ teams to manage databases.

“There are so many benefits to the cloud, and not all of them are easily quantifiable — but there is no question that it is the way of the future,” said Staples.

Flexibility

One element of the cloud that Staples highlighted as particularly useful when designing software solutions is the ability to dynamically adjust the resources allocated to each one.

“We found on Black Friday, for example, that our load profiles would spike to up to 10 times usual volumes,” said Staples.

“This was difficult to manage on-prem, but with the cloud, our system simply scales up for the day and then scales down afterwards.”

This flexibility frees up time engineers would spend solving problems and instead allows them to focus on tasks that generate tangible business value.

“The benefits of the cloud are undeniable when it comes to software development – from cheaper costs and increased flexibility to the ability to spin up test environments on the fly,” said Staples.

