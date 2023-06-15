Most popular operating systems in South Africa

Android and Windows are the most popular operating systems (OS) in South Africa, and they have been for some time, according to data from Statcounter GlobalStats.

Google’s mobile OS held 67.56% of the South African market as of May 2023, while Microsoft’s Windows dominates desktop OS market shares with a holding of 62.06%.

However, their dominance has diminished. Android reached a peak market share of 75.34% in May 2019, while Windows held a 78.91% share of the desktop OS market share in South Africa.

Both have observed significant declines since these heights.

Looking at the mobile segment, Apple’s iOS has grabbed a larger portion of the market, whereas, in desktop OSes, Apple’s MacOS market share has climbed to 18.96% from 13.89% in May 2019.

Even accounting for the significant increase in PCs reporting an “Unknown OS” to StatCounter, Microsoft’s desktop dominance in South Africa appears to be slipping.

Over the same period, ChromeOS’s market share rose to 3.59% from 1.35%.

Android’s lead in South Africa shouldn’t be a surprise.

Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Tecno produce budget and mid-range Android smartphones that are very popular in developing countries like South Africa.

This could also explain the rising market share of ChromeOS. Google offers a version of ChromeOS known as ChromeOS Flex that is designed to run on less-powerful and possibly even outdated computers.

Statcounter GlobalStats’ data doesn’t differentiate between the two Chrome operating systems.

The data analytics company analyzes over 5 billion monthly page views of around 1.5 million websites to determine the leading brands and vendors in various industries and regions.

Desktop OS market share

Microsoft’s Windows market share in South Africa has declined by 16.85% over the past five years.

While this likely enabled Apple’s MacOS to grab a bigger portion of the market, it was coupled with an increase in the “Unknown OS” category.

“Unknown OS” grew from 4.30% in May 2019 to 12.69% in May 2023. However, even if one assumes that much of this increase was due to Windows PCs not being correctly counted, Microsoft’s dominance still appears to be slipping.

Regarding some of the smaller operating systems, Linux’s market share increased steadily over the five years from 1.55% to 2.70%.

At the same time, ChromeOS’s market share has almost tripled.

Desktop OS market share in South Africa over the past five years is summarized in the table below.

Desktop OS market share in South Africa: May 2019 to 2023 Operating system May 2023 May 2022 May 2021 May 2020 May 2019 Windows 62.06% 75.54% 73.55% 77.04% 78.91% MacOS 18.96% 14.98% 15.87% 18.38% 13.89% Linux 2.70% 2.45% 2.38% 1.68% 1.55% Chrome OS 3.59% 2.22% 2.27% 1.06% 1.35% Unknown OS 12.69% 4.81% 5.93% 1.84% 4.30%

Mobile OS market share

Android’s market share in South Africa has declined by just under 10% over the past five years, while iOS has climbed from 22.66% to 31.60% over the same period.

iOS is the second-most popular mobile OS in South Africa by some margin, with third place being taken by an unnamed “Samsung” mobile operating system with a market share of 0.45% as of May 2023.

KaiOS — a mobile Linux distribution for features phones — saw its market share drop from 0.77% in May 2019 to 0.20% in May 2023.

Despite having very low market shares, Nokia and Windows have remained fairly consistent since May 2020. However, their shares dropped substantially between May 2019 and May 2020.

Statcounter GlobalStats also includes an “Other” category. Its market share has fluctuated over the years and currently sits at 0.16%.