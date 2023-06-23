YouTube adding AI-powered dubbing for creators

YouTube plans to make it easier for creators to dub their videos into other languages with artificial intelligence (AI), The Verge reports.

The company announced it would enlist the team from Aloud — an AI-powered dubbing service out of Google’s Area 120 Incubator — at VidCon 2023 on Thursday, 22 June.

YouTube told The Verge it has already begun testing the dubbing tool with select creators and that Aloud currently supports a “few” languages, with more to come soon.

Aloud was introduced in March 2022 and is currently only available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, according to Google,

“We support dubbing into Spanish and Portuguese, with Hindi, Bahasa-Indonesia and other languages coming soon,” Google said.

“We hope this makes dubbing more accessible to creators who previously considered it too difficult or too costly.”

Aloud’s tool transcribes the video and allows the creator to review and edit the transcript. It will then translate it to produce the dub.

YouTube hopes the move will help increase the reach of creator videos and plans on making multilingual dubs sound like the creator’s voice — a feature that could be made available in 2024.