Microsoft wants to expand cloud-based Windows 11 to all users

Microsoft wants to make its cloud-based Windows 365 available to consumers to stream the Windows operating system “from the cloud to any device”, The Verge reports.

In an internal “state of the business” presentation from June 2022, Microsoft revealed its plans to move “Windows 11 increasingly to the cloud”.

The company views moving Windows 11 to the cloud as a long-term opportunity for its “Modern Life” strategy.

The strategy includes using “the power of the cloud and client to enable improved AI-powered services and full roaming of people’s digital experience”.

Microsoft’s Windows 365 service lets users stream a full version of Windows to their devices, but it is only available to commercial customers.

However, Microsoft has been integrating it into Windows 11, and a future update will add Windows 365 Boot, which will let Windows 11 devices log directly into a Cloud PC instance at boot instead of the local version of the operating system.

Microsoft launched Windows 365 in August 2021, offering business customers a new way to access its operating systems.

“Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience — including all your apps, data, and settings — to your personal or corporate devices,” said Scott Manchester, partner director of programme management for Windows 365.

“This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.”

Manchester added that the service lets users stream their personalised applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud to any device, including Windows, Mac, iPad, and Android.