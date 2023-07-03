Microsoft Office’s Clippy assistant returns — with the power of ChatGPT

A developer has resurrected Microsoft Office’s Clippy virtual assistant for Windows and empowered it with ChatGPT capabilities, BGR reports.

The developer — who goes by FireCubeStudios on Twitter — released a preview version of the assistant for Windows 10/11 last week.

A screenshot accompanying the release announcement shows a chat prompt above a “Clippy” with a more modern design.

The GPT-powered Clippy asks the user if they need any assistance, to which the user replies for advice on changing their wallpaper.

Clippy correctly advises that the user right-click on their desktop and select “Personalize” to pick a new wallpaper.

Below is the screenshot of the GPT-powered Clippy shared by FireCubeStudios.

Using the AI-powered Clippy requires an OpenAI API key, which can be obtained by creating an account on the OpenAI website.

For the first three months, users get $5 of free API credit, which can be used on API tokens — or the pieces of words — that GPT uses to process text.

A single API token typically translates to around four text characters in common English.

OpenAI charges $0.002 per 1,000 tokens, so a free trial would allow for processing 2.5 million tokens — or about 650,000 letters.

The screenshots below from blogger and podcaster Neville Hobson show responses from the GPT-powered Clippy.

The last responses in each example have respective token limits of 100 (left) and 250 (right).

Clippy is a discontinued interface for Microsoft Office’s “Help” manuals. It was available in Microsoft’s Office suite between 1997 and 2003.

It had far more rudimentary features than AI-powered assistants because its responses relied on more primitive statistical techniques.

While the “nostalgia goggles” might make some users think back fondly on Clippy, most found the assistant annoying and distracting at the time.

As a result of the overwhelmingly negative response, Clippy was disabled by default in Office XP, released in 2001, and removed altogether from Office 2007 onwards.

Microsoft recently announced its GPT-powered Copilot assistant, which will replace Cortana in the coming months.

Cortana was first introduced to Windows in 2014 and is powered by Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Windows Dev Channel insiders like Manyank Parmar have already got an early taste of Copilot.

Upon inspecting the feature, Parmar found that Copilot was effectively Microsoft’s GPT-powered Bing running via the Microsoft Edge browser.