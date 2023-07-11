This Android smartphone is getting 7 years of updates

Fairphone has extended Android update support for the Fairphone 3 series to seven years, offering the longest OS support on any phone.

The announcement came as part of the company’s rollout of Android 13 on the Fairphone 3 and Fairphone 3+.

When the smartphone launched in 2019, Fairphone committed to at least five years of major OS update support going up to 2024. That has now been extended to 2026.

Interestingly, the company skipped Android 12 altogether after Qualcomm ended support for the OS on the Snapdragon 632 chip used in the smartphone.

The Fairphone 2 also offered seven years of support from 2015 to 2022.

Fairphone had to appoint an internal team to add support for later versions of Android on the Fairphone 3.

As Ars Technica reports, Google typically releases an open-source repository of new Android builds before it rolls out.

Chip manufacturers then use this to create a Board Support Package (BSP), which includes updated drivers, proprietary blobs, and code.

Manufacturers use the BSPs to build their own versions of the Android upgrade for their devices.

Fairphone is the only Android manufacturer that develops its own version without a BSP, while much larger and more valuable companies opt to drop support at the same time the chip vendor does.

Ars Technica argued that Fairphone’s approach proved that other companies merely used the chip vendor’s lack of support as an excuse.

“Any company could offer longer support if it wanted to; they’re all just content forcing people to upgrade and creating e-waste,” the publication stated.

The Fairphone is well-known for its emphasis on sustainability, which also extends to its hardware.

For example, the company’s latest device — the Fairphone 4 — has eight parts that users themselves can replace without any specialist equipment other than a Phillips 00 screwdriver.

The latter is provided in the box with each Fairphone.

The company provides easy step-by-step guides on its website that explain how to replace the smartphone’s display, main and selfie cameras, earpiece, loudspeaker, and USB-C port.

Unfortunately, Fairphone does not officially offer its smartphones in South Africa.

The biggest Android smartphone manufacturers available in South Africa have varying lengths of support for new Android updates — ranging from just one year to four.

The latter is only available on Samsung, which also provides up to five years of security updates.

Google itself only provided three years of Android support for the Pixel 4.

While Apple does not make any promises about software updates, it typically offers up to five or six years of major iOS updates from a phone’s release.

For example, Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 will only be available on iPhones released from 2018, while iOS 16 will be the latest OS that 2017’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 can run.

However, the 2015 iPhone 6S can upgrade to iOS 15, which was released in 2021. That means it got six years of annual iOS upgrades.

Security-specific updates are an altogether different issue.

Towards the end of last year, Apple revised a software support document to clarify the differences between new versions of iOS — what it calls “upgrades” — and iterative patches and fixes — which it considers “updates”.

Even though Apple has historically patched vulnerabilities on older versions of iOS, the company now says that only the latest software upgrade is guaranteed to get protection against security threats.

That means devices that can only run up to iOS 16 — like the iPhone X and iPhone 8 — have no guarantees of receiving security fixed in future.

Now read: This new ZTE gaming smartphone has more RAM than most gaming PCs