WhatsApp Communities get phone number privacy feature

WhatsApp is rolling out an extra layer of privacy for community members on the platform, WABetaInfo reports.

Dubbed “phone number privacy”, the feature guarantees that your phone number is hidden from other members.

While the participants’ list was previously hidden in the community announcement group, attempting to interact through message reactions would reveal the reactor’s phone number.

However, the new feature lets users react to messages without exposing their contact details.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was initially in testing among a limited group of users, and it now seems WhatsApp is expanding access to more users on the latest version of the app.

The feature adds a new option in the community announcement group info and will prompt users with an alert telling them that admins and people who have saved their number can still see their contact details.

Community admins’ numbers will remain visible to all participants.

The “phone number privacy” feature means users can interact with the community announcement group anonymously.

In communities that allow private conversations between members, participants can send others a request to share their phone numbers.

The feature is currently available to select WhatsApp beta testers on iOS and Android and will be available to more users in the coming days.

