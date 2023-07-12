Facebook adding live avatar video calling to Instagram and Messenger

Meta Platforms is rolling out a feature allowing Messenger and Instagram users to make video calls using their Meta avatars.

The company says the feature is designed for moments when you’re “not quite camera-ready”, and the avatars will follow your facial expressions and mouth movements.

“For the first time, we’re giving people using Messenger and Instagram access to real-time calling with Meta Avatars,” it said.

The feature is rolling out on both Android and iOS.

A short video shows that users can switch between their avatar and animal-themed avatars, including a cat, a dog, an owl, and a llama.

The company is also introducing animated avatar stickers that will see your avatar giving a thumbs-up or rolling on the floor laughing in a conversation.

Meta says animated stickers support use in “Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram”.

It is also testing a feature that will simplify avatar creation.

Users can take a live selfie, and Meta will suggest an avatar option based on the submitted photo.

“You can pick from these options and further personalize them to best represent yourself, making avatar creation much easier and faster,” it said.

